Hacash Price (HAC)
Hacash (HAC) is currently trading at 0.471779 USD with a market cap of $ 680.47K USD. HAC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HAC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HAC price information.
During today, the price change of Hacash to USD was $ +0.01947198.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hacash to USD was $ -0.0834407210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hacash to USD was $ -0.1680959899.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hacash to USD was $ -0.3140509590838884.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01947198
|+4.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0834407210
|-17.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1680959899
|-35.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3140509590838884
|-39.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hacash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+4.31%
-7.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hacash is a peer-to-peer currency system that inherits Satoshi Nakamoto's vision, offering the same decentralization and security as Bitcoin. However, Hacash(HAC) enables what Bitcoin cannot in a fully decentralized setting: the adjustment of monetary supply as needed to stabilize purchasing power. The currency system comprises three different types of Proof of Work (PoW) coins: HACD, BTC, and HAC. These are fairly distributed without pre-mine or centralized management. Furthermore, Hacash is a programmable PoW Layer 1. It addresses the issues of low security and state bloat in Ethereum's smart contract, which reduce the degree of decentralization. Its technical architecture is divided into three layers: layer 1 is mainly used for the creation, distribution and settlement of 3 currencies, layer 2 facilitates large-scale instant payment through a channel chain payment network, and the layer 3 supports various Rollups and multi-chain technologies.
