What is HachikoSolana (HACHI)

Hachikō's new Donation Platform is focusing on Generational Wealth while giving back to doggos in need in a sustainable and entertaining way! We are 100% Community Owned and Operated Focused on Transparency, Sustainability & Giving Back! We are partnering with Non-Profit Organizations & Animal Shelters around the World to help assist them with their costs. We are currently developing a Web3 game, TamaHachi™ which will incorporate exclusive NFTs that will directly benefit the organization's animals that you wish to sponsor.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HachikoSolana (HACHI) Resource Official Website

HachikoSolana (HACHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HachikoSolana (HACHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HACHI token's extensive tokenomics now!