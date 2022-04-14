HachikoSolana (HACHI) Information

Hachikō's new Donation Platform is focusing on Generational Wealth while giving back to doggos in need in a sustainable and entertaining way!

We are 100% Community Owned and Operated Focused on Transparency, Sustainability & Giving Back! We are partnering with Non-Profit Organizations & Animal Shelters around the World to help assist them with their costs.

We are currently developing a Web3 game, TamaHachi™ which will incorporate exclusive NFTs that will directly benefit the organization's animals that you wish to sponsor.