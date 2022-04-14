HACK ($HACK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HACK ($HACK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HACK ($HACK) Information Hakoiri an SPL-404 project built on Solana, stands at the forefront of the NFT revolution. In collaboration with industry giants like Magic Eden, Mutant Labs, and renowned brands like Smiley, Hakoiri promises an immersive experience like no other. Our goal is to become one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies worldwide. Therefore, our next step is to demonstrate to everyone the great potential of a community-driven cryptocurrency, developing protocols and adding value around the $HACK token. Official Website: https://hakoiri.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://hakoiri.xyz/ Buy $HACK Now!

HACK ($HACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HACK ($HACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.66K $ 4.66K $ 4.66K Total Supply: $ 888.88M $ 888.88M $ 888.88M Circulating Supply: $ 888.88M $ 888.88M $ 888.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.66K $ 4.66K $ 4.66K All-Time High: $ 0.00268146 $ 0.00268146 $ 0.00268146 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about HACK ($HACK) price

HACK ($HACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HACK ($HACK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $HACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $HACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $HACK's tokenomics, explore $HACK token's live price!

