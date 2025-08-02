What is HAHA (HAHA)

What is the project about? Hasaki is an AI doge and will be everyone’s AI assistant in the cryptocurrency world. $HAHA is the token of the economy system. It's a memecoin. Operating based on ChatGPT and the vertical industry database of the cryptocurrency industry. Makes it possible to accurately information from a database of up to ten billion levels of data through an AI system and present it to users, a trainable AI assistant that serves the entire crypto industry vertically, and it will become the most authoritative information and behavioural service terminal in the entire crypto field. What makes your project unique? Hasaki is here to eliminate the inaccuracy and incompleteness of traditional ways of accessing information, while lowering the threshold for users to access information. The emergence of Hasaki will revolutionise the way users access information across the crypto industry and fundamentally break down user perception barriers. History of your project. Hasaki was born in April 2023 and it is still in a high speed self-development training period. The token $HAHA has completed a private presale and a public sale with the support of the community. Private sale: hard cap 25ETH, over-raised 229.4878 ETH (917.95%). Public sale: hard cap 185ETH, over-raised 307.4348 ETH (166.18%).Deadline to fill in the form, not finished yet. What’s next for your project? 1.Revolutionary information exchange method 2.Smartest Investment Research Assistant 3.More intelligent auditing methods 4.Most Reliable Trading Partner What can your token be used for? 1.Pay fee to unlock Hasaki advanced features 2.Join Hasaki club

HAHA (HAHA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

HAHA (HAHA) Tokenomics

