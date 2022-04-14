HairDAO (HAIR) Tokenomics
What is the project about? HairDAO is a BioDAO (part of the DeSci movement) dedicated to funding early-stage hair loss R&D. We believe that by increasing early stage funding, we'll be able to bring new hair loss treatments to market.
What makes your project unique? Nobody else is using crypto to facilitate innovation in the real world via generation of hair loss IP.
History of your project. We launched in November 2021 and have been apart of the first bio.xyz cohort (with VitaDAO, AthenaDAO, ValleyDAO, and PsyDAO). In November 2021, we minted our first IP-NFT in relation to our first study, which is testing the impact of T3 and T4 Thyroid Hormones on human scalp skin organ cultures. Here's the link to our IP-NFT: https://etherscan.io/nft/0x0dccd55fc2f116d0f0b82942cd39f4f6a5d88f65/1
What’s next for your project? We have an entire pipeline of hair loss research studies that we plan to fund, conduct, and mint as IP-NFT's until we find the cure for hair loss.
What can your token be used for? While we'll likely include more utility down the line, right now our token is a governance token. 1 HAIR = 1 vote. See our snapshot here: https://gov.hairdao.xyz/#/
Understanding the tokenomics of HairDAO (HAIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HAIR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HAIR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
