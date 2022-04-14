HAKU (HAKU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HAKU (HAKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HAKU (HAKU) Information Haku is a chubby and shy spirit known for his ability to bring luck to those who earn his trust, he guard fragments of ancient wisdom. Many seek him for his mysterious aura, but only the kind-hearted can glimpse his true magic. We going to create a wisdom community based on long term, we got lot of people on board, haku want to be a cult coin and a character loved by everyone. people already lovin him! Official Website: https://hakucoin.com Buy HAKU Now!

HAKU (HAKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HAKU (HAKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.72K $ 7.72K $ 7.72K Total Supply: $ 998.81M $ 998.81M $ 998.81M Circulating Supply: $ 998.81M $ 998.81M $ 998.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.72K $ 7.72K $ 7.72K All-Time High: $ 0.00038921 $ 0.00038921 $ 0.00038921 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000051 $ 0.0000051 $ 0.0000051 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about HAKU (HAKU) price

HAKU (HAKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAKU (HAKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAKU's tokenomics, explore HAKU token's live price!

HAKU Price Prediction Want to know where HAKU might be heading? Our HAKU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HAKU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!