Hall of Legends (HOL) Information Hall of Legends is a celebrity fan engagement platform leveraging the collective power of celebrities to support social causes globally. Celebrities will be from multiple fields such as sports, music etc.. Hall of Legends initially will organize events with the onboarded celebrities whereby token holders can participate and engage with their favorite celebrities. All proceeds of the event will be donated to charity for social causes. Further, a marketplace fan engagement platform will be created such that fans can pay with tokens for experience with their favorite celebrities Official Website: https://www.halloflegends.io Buy HOL Now!

Hall of Legends (HOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hall of Legends (HOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.16K $ 1.16K $ 1.16K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 304.19M $ 304.19M $ 304.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.81K $ 3.81K $ 3.81K All-Time High: $ 0.148657 $ 0.148657 $ 0.148657 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Hall of Legends (HOL) price

Hall of Legends (HOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hall of Legends (HOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOL's tokenomics, explore HOL token's live price!

