HALO AI (HALO) Information

HALO AI is a next-generation voice infrastructure platform built to bring intelligent, lifelike voice interaction to Web3 applications, communities and tools. At its core, HALO AI enables users to create, customize and deploy advanced AI-powered voice agents across decentralized environments like Telegram, Discord and dApps without writing a single line of code.

Whether you're a crypto project founder looking to automate AMAs, a Web3 protocol aiming to onboard users with multilingual voice assistants or a creator wanting to narrate content in your own cloned voice HALO AI is your voice automation engine.

The platform integrates powerful speech models, natural language understanding, real-time voice synthesis and custom training capabilities into a unified system that serves creators, developers and communities at scale.