Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund Price (HLSCOPE)
Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) is currently trading at 1,193.78 USD with a market cap of $ 9.57M USD. HLSCOPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HLSCOPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HLSCOPE price information.
During today, the price change of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund to USD was $ +0.320356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund to USD was $ +6.5864423940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund to USD was $ +21.5978677600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund to USD was $ +27.7403192666732.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.320356
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +6.5864423940
|+0.55%
|60 Days
|$ +21.5978677600
|+1.81%
|90 Days
|$ +27.7403192666732
|+2.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.03%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
For Investors Seeking Steady Monthly Yield & Added Liquidity This Fund invests in senior secured loans made to top-tier borrowers in North America and Europe, targeting both stability and reliable returns. ✓ Seasoned asset manager: Hamilton Lane is one of the world’s largest investment management firms with over 31+ years of private markets experience, sourcing attractive investment opportunities through proprietary data and long-standing relationships. ✓ Historical track record of outperformance: The fund has consistently outperformed the Invesco Senior Loan ETF and the NAV has consistently increased since inception. ✓ 0% Performance Fee: No performance fees mean increased potential for higher returns. ✓ $0 Redemptions: No fees increase investor liquidity potential. ✓ 0% Default Rate: Senior secured loan structure can protect investors in the event of a default as they are the first to be repaid, providing recourse on the loan.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HLSCOPE token's extensive tokenomics now!
