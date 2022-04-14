Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) Tokenomics
Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) Information
For Investors Seeking Steady Monthly Yield & Added Liquidity
This Fund invests in senior secured loans made to top-tier borrowers in North America and Europe, targeting both stability and reliable returns.
✓ Seasoned asset manager: Hamilton Lane is one of the world’s largest investment management firms with over 31+ years of private markets experience, sourcing attractive investment opportunities through proprietary data and long-standing relationships.
✓ Historical track record of outperformance: The fund has consistently outperformed the Invesco Senior Loan ETF and the NAV has consistently increased since inception.
✓ 0% Performance Fee: No performance fees mean increased potential for higher returns.
✓ $0 Redemptions: No fees increase investor liquidity potential.
✓ 0% Default Rate: Senior secured loan structure can protect investors in the event of a default as they are the first to be repaid, providing recourse on the loan.
Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund (HLSCOPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HLSCOPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HLSCOPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.