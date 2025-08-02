What is HAMSTERBATYA (BATYA)

The #BATYA token was originally just a meme inside the community of its author. The token was born thanks to our participation in the creation of memes in the PocketFi Telegram application. We created it there and collected the right amount of liquidity and appeared on DEX. We are currently completing the development of a utility application on the Telegram Mini Apps platform, which will provide full support for the token, including purchase, sale, burning and staking. Users will be able to receive invites + bonuses for owning a token, which will provide unique advantages.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HAMSTERBATYA (BATYA) Resource Official Website

HAMSTERBATYA (BATYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HAMSTERBATYA (BATYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BATYA token's extensive tokenomics now!