HAMSTERBATYA Price (BATYA)
HAMSTERBATYA (BATYA) is currently trading at 0.00000349 USD with a market cap of $ 3.49K USD. BATYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of HAMSTERBATYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HAMSTERBATYA to USD was $ +0.0000005049.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HAMSTERBATYA to USD was $ +0.0000003316.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HAMSTERBATYA to USD was $ +0.0000001622340157641526.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000005049
|+14.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000003316
|+9.50%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000001622340157641526
|+4.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of HAMSTERBATYA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.41%
+9.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The #BATYA token was originally just a meme inside the community of its author. The token was born thanks to our participation in the creation of memes in the PocketFi Telegram application. We created it there and collected the right amount of liquidity and appeared on DEX. We are currently completing the development of a utility application on the Telegram Mini Apps platform, which will provide full support for the token, including purchase, sale, burning and staking. Users will be able to receive invites + bonuses for owning a token, which will provide unique advantages.
