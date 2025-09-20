What is HAMZ (HAMZ)

Hamster Racing meets blockchain: live betting, automated payouts, and real-time race updates on Solana. $HAMZ is a Solana-based cryptoasset inspired by hamster racing, combining live betting with on-chain transparency. Users can place quick bets, track active wagers, and receive automatic payouts through smart contracts. The platform streams live races, posts automated updates to X, and offers Multi-Hamster View for simultaneous events. With low-cost, fast Solana transactions, HAMZ delivers interactive entertainment, transparent betting, and future holder rewards.

HAMZ (HAMZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HAMZ (HAMZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAMZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HAMZ (HAMZ) How much is HAMZ (HAMZ) worth today? The live HAMZ price in USD is 0.00001446 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HAMZ to USD price? $ 0.00001446 . Check out The current price of HAMZ to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of HAMZ? The market cap for HAMZ is $ 14.46K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HAMZ? The circulating supply of HAMZ is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HAMZ? HAMZ achieved an ATH price of 0.00005479 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HAMZ? HAMZ saw an ATL price of 0.00001013 USD . What is the trading volume of HAMZ? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HAMZ is -- USD . Will HAMZ go higher this year? HAMZ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HAMZ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

