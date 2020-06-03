Hanbao (HANBAO) Information

Hanbao, the finless porpoise, marks a significant milestone in the conservation efforts for the Yangtze finless porpoise, a species critically endangered due to human activities in its natural habitat, the Yangtze River. Here's a concise history:

Birth and Naming: Hanbao was born on June 3, 2020, in Wuhan, China, at an artificial breeding environment. This event was noteworthy because Hanbao is the first second-generation Yangtze finless porpoise to be born through artificial breeding, showcasing a potential path for species conservation. The name "Hanbao" was chosen through a public naming contest, reflecting the Chinese word for "hamburger" due to its phonetic similarity and as a playful nod, engaging public interest in conservation efforts.