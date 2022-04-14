Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomics
$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems.
This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources.
Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology.
This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly.
Platform Capabilities:
- Business Integrations
- Shared Ledger
- Secure (Tamper Proof)
- Identity Management
- Confidential
- Audit capabilities
- Governance
- Business Logic in Smart Contracts
- Robust (Viable)
Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hanu Yokia (HANU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HANU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HANU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
