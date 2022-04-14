Happy Balloon Dog (HBD) Tokenomics
Happy Balloon Dog (HBD) Information
Happy Balloon Dog is a meme and tap-2-earn hybrid. Users are able to earn points which will be converted into HBD tokens.
On top of both meme and a simple token earning structure, the HBD economy will be greater and its ecosystem within Ton blockchain will expand as it grows. Currently, HBD bot is loved by hundreds of thousands of users around the world.
The project began in January 2025.
We developed a Tap to Earn dApp, along with TASK and a referral program.
In February 2025, we launched a game and secured over 100,000 users, establishing our presence within the TON blockchain ecosystem.
In April 2025, we conducted an airdrop and simultaneously listed on a centralized exchange.
Happy Balloon Dog (HBD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Happy Balloon Dog (HBD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Happy Balloon Dog (HBD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Happy Balloon Dog (HBD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HBD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HBD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HBD's tokenomics, explore HBD token's live price!
HBD Price Prediction
Want to know where HBD might be heading? Our HBD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.