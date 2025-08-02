What is Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG)

MEET THE HAPPY DOG! From the ashes, a new community took shape - a new dog, a bolder dog, a HAPPY DOG. Happy Dog has no dev. It’s the community itself, driven by everyone’s passion and ideas. This project is all about creating a unique meme coin called Happy Dog Coin on the Solana blockchain. The coin is inspired by the viral "vibing pug" dog meme that has captured the hearts of social media users. The vision is to combine the popularity of meme culture with the efficiency and scalability of Solana, aiming to create a fun, community-driven token that celebrates humor and positivity.

