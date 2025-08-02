Happy Dog Price (HAPPYDOG)
Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG) is currently trading at 0.00001134 USD with a market cap of $ 11.32K USD. HAPPYDOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Happy Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Happy Dog to USD was $ +0.0000012654.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Happy Dog to USD was $ -0.0000006064.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Happy Dog to USD was $ +0.000001041299523846822.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000012654
|+11.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000006064
|-5.34%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000001041299523846822
|+10.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Happy Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
-5.36%
-10.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEET THE HAPPY DOG! From the ashes, a new community took shape - a new dog, a bolder dog, a HAPPY DOG. Happy Dog has no dev. It’s the community itself, driven by everyone’s passion and ideas. This project is all about creating a unique meme coin called Happy Dog Coin on the Solana blockchain. The coin is inspired by the viral "vibing pug" dog meme that has captured the hearts of social media users. The vision is to combine the popularity of meme culture with the efficiency and scalability of Solana, aiming to create a fun, community-driven token that celebrates humor and positivity.
