Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG) Information MEET THE HAPPY DOG! From the ashes, a new community took shape - a new dog, a bolder dog, a HAPPY DOG. Happy Dog has no dev. It’s the community itself, driven by everyone’s passion and ideas. This project is all about creating a unique meme coin called Happy Dog Coin on the Solana blockchain. The coin is inspired by the viral "vibing pug" dog meme that has captured the hearts of social media users. The vision is to combine the popularity of meme culture with the efficiency and scalability of Solana, aiming to create a fun, community-driven token that celebrates humor and positivity. Official Website: https://happydog.meme/ Buy HAPPYDOG Now!

Market Cap: $ 10.92K
Total Supply: $ 998.56M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.56M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.92K
All-Time High: $ 0.0014498
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000761
Current Price: $ 0

Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Happy Dog (HAPPYDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAPPYDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAPPYDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAPPYDOG's tokenomics, explore HAPPYDOG token's live price!

