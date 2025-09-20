Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 51.12 24H High $ 57.97 All Time High $ 59.64 Lowest Price $ 51.12 Price Change (1H) -1.20% Price Change (1D) -3.69% Price Change (7D) --

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) real-time price is $55.79. Over the past 24 hours, HAKHYPE traded between a low of $ 51.12 and a high of $ 57.97, showing active market volatility. HAKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.64, while its all-time low price is $ 51.12.

In terms of short-term performance, HAKHYPE has changed by -1.20% over the past hour, -3.69% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.91M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.91M Circulation Supply 52.16K Total Supply 52,164.67348246174

The current Market Cap of Harmonix kHYPE is $ 2.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAKHYPE is 52.16K, with a total supply of 52164.67348246174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.91M.