Hash Hunter - Private AI NLP to transaction processing Telegram bot. Parses your intent, finds the best route using integrated liquidity sources and executes the transaction from your own wallet.

With end-to-end encryption of private keys, native gas management and crosschain transactions support for 10+ EVM chains & SVM (Solana), transfer between imported wallets or from imported to external wallets. Hash Hunter gives you a seamless, private, and conversational DeFi experience—all through one encrypted interface.