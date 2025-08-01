Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH Price (HSETH)
Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) is currently trading at 3,899.23 USD with a market cap of $ 46.29K USD. HSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
HSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ -50.831007803908.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -50.831007803908
|-1.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.28%
+1.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
hsETH is a wrapped, yield-accruing version of ETHx, Stader Labs’ liquid-staking token, issued natively on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. When a user deposits ETH into the on-chain StaderHavenStakingManager contract, that ETH is delegated to Stader’s distributed validator set; the manager receives ETHx on Ethereum main-net and immediately mints an equal amount of hsETH on Haven1. Each hsETH remains fully collateralised 1 : 1 by ETHx held in the manager contract and can be burned to redeem the underlying ETHx (and therefore the staked ETH principal plus staking rewards) at any time. The token brings ETH staking yield to Haven1 while enabling zero gas DeFi, swaps and collateralisation.
