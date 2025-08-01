What is Hawk (HAWK)

Hawk token is a Meme token issued on Binance Smart Chain. As an emerging Meme token, Hawk is more than just a string of digital codes. It carries the ambition to transcend traditional boundaries and challenge the market value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Ethereum chain. It aims to become one of the most influential and active Meme tokens on BSC, injecting new vitality and possibilities into the BSC ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hawk (HAWK) Resource Official Website

Hawk (HAWK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hawk (HAWK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAWK token's extensive tokenomics now!