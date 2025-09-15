What is Haystack (HAY)

Haystack delivers the first mobile-native DeFi experience on the Algorand blockchain. By pairing institutional-grade infrastructure with consumer-friendly design, it removes traditional barriers to participation while preserving the core principles of security and self-custody. Powered by Deflex’s universal order router, Haystack aggregates liquidity across the Algorand ecosystem to provide best-execution trades, real-time portfolio analytics, and yield opportunities. The $HAY utility token aligns platform success with token holders by funding an automated buy-and-burn, unlocking fee discounts, and granting access to enhanced yield opportunities.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Haystack (HAY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Haystack Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Haystack (HAY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Haystack (HAY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Haystack.

Check the Haystack price prediction now!

HAY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Haystack (HAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Haystack (HAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Haystack (HAY) How much is Haystack (HAY) worth today? The live HAY price in USD is 0.04964397 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HAY to USD price? $ 0.04964397 . Check out The current price of HAY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Haystack? The market cap for HAY is $ 1.36M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HAY? The circulating supply of HAY is 27.38M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HAY? HAY achieved an ATH price of 0.056328 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HAY? HAY saw an ATL price of 0.04749255 USD . What is the trading volume of HAY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HAY is -- USD . Will HAY go higher this year? HAY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HAY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Haystack (HAY) Important Industry Updates