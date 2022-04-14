hBARK (HBARK) Tokenomics
The Barking Game is a gamified social media experience that rewards meaningful engagement on Twitter through blockchain technology. Players earn Bark Power daily by holding the $hbark token, the game’s primary utility token, and use it to "bark" (award points) to impactful tweets they want to amplify.
By seamlessly integrating Hedera blockchain mechanics with Twitter, the game fosters a dynamic community where users are incentivized to highlight and reward valuable content. Its transparent, blockchain-driven approach ensures fairness and accountability, creating a unique blend of social media interaction and decentralized technology.
At its core, The Barking Game is about encouraging authentic engagement, rewarding meaningful contributions, and amplifying impactful voices within a growing ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of hBARK (HBARK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HBARK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HBARK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.