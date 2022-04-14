hBARK (HBARK) Information

The Barking Game is a gamified social media experience that rewards meaningful engagement on Twitter through blockchain technology. Players earn Bark Power daily by holding the $hbark token, the game’s primary utility token, and use it to "bark" (award points) to impactful tweets they want to amplify.

By seamlessly integrating Hedera blockchain mechanics with Twitter, the game fosters a dynamic community where users are incentivized to highlight and reward valuable content. Its transparent, blockchain-driven approach ensures fairness and accountability, creating a unique blend of social media interaction and decentralized technology.

At its core, The Barking Game is about encouraging authentic engagement, rewarding meaningful contributions, and amplifying impactful voices within a growing ecosystem.