Healix AI (HXAI) Information Healix AI ($HxAI) is a DeSci (Decentralized Science) AI-powered healthcare platform designed to revolutionize how individuals access and manage their health. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Healix AI offers instant health diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and tailored wellness guidance. The platform ensures data privacy, blockchain security, and 24/7 availability, providing users with a secure, innovative, and accessible healthcare ecosystem. Official Website: https://healixai.tech/ Whitepaper: https://healixai.gitbook.io/healix-ai-whitepaper Buy HXAI Now!

Healix AI (HXAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Healix AI (HXAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.47K $ 17.47K $ 17.47K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.47K $ 17.47K $ 17.47K All-Time High: $ 0.267637 $ 0.267637 $ 0.267637 All-Time Low: $ 0.00146521 $ 0.00146521 $ 0.00146521 Current Price: $ 0.00174664 $ 0.00174664 $ 0.00174664 Learn more about Healix AI (HXAI) price

Healix AI (HXAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Healix AI (HXAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HXAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HXAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HXAI's tokenomics, explore HXAI token's live price!

