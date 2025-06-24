HealthBuddyAI Price (HBUD)
The live price of HealthBuddyAI (HBUD) today is 0.04171704 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.15M USD. HBUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HealthBuddyAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HealthBuddyAI price change within the day is +14.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of HealthBuddyAI to USD was $ +0.0051765.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HealthBuddyAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HealthBuddyAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HealthBuddyAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0051765
|+14.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HealthBuddyAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
+14.17%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Buddy is an AI-powered health companion that allows users to scan meals, analyze ingredients, and receive real-time nutritional feedback to stay aligned with their wellness goals. It fuels a next-generation digital health ecosystem that combines advanced nutrition tracking, personalized AI coaching, gamified habit-building tools, and blockchain-based reward incentives to promote long-term healthy living.
