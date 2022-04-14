Heavenland HTO (HTO) Tokenomics
Heavenland HTO (HTO) Information
Heaven Land builds a virtual reality platform where users can experience, improve and monetize their assets.
HTO tokens serve as the main currency in the Heaven Land Metaverse. Everything payable in Heaven Land will have to be paid in HTO. Heaven Land success equals to HTO success.
Heaven Land is also partially NFT project currently traded on top NFT marketplaces such as Magic Eden, Solanart, Opensea, Solsea or others.
Heavenland HTO (HTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Heavenland HTO (HTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Heavenland HTO (HTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Heavenland HTO (HTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HTO's tokenomics, explore HTO token's live price!
HTO Price Prediction
Want to know where HTO might be heading? Our HTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.