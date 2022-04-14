Hectic Turkey (HECT) Tokenomics
Hectic Turkey (HECT) Information
What is the project about? Hectic Turkey is a Crypto Memecoin utility token attributed to the utter hecticness of the Hectic Turkey with automated buy-back & burns leading to everlasting price appreciation of the $HECT token.
What makes your project unique? The World’s First Next Generation Memecoin with Utility. Hectic Turkey is an everlasting buy-back & burn crypto protocol which buys back & burns tokens via every Pancake Swap trade automatically. Burning tokens reduces the supply and over time, your $HECT tokens become more valuable through greater scarcity. Just hold $HECT tokens in your wallet and watch as your crypto $HECT increases in value!
History of your project. Launched on March 2024 and has done more than $900k in volume, 700+ holders and 2000+ transactions on the Binance Smart Chain Network
What’s next for your project? HECT's Future plans include a marketing campaign followed by airdrops for the community and others which can be viewed on our roadmap which can be seen on our website including further expansion and acquisitions into 2025.
What can your token be used for? The Token can be used for Trading and ownership rights to dividend payouts from our future project expansions.
Hectic Turkey (HECT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hectic Turkey (HECT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Hectic Turkey (HECT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hectic Turkey (HECT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HECT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HECT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.