The project is tied to a trading app that is being developed. It has a website that is in "demo mode" for the trading app, which is planned to be launched on the App Store and Google Play. We will have beta testers including the largest holders of the coin prior to the public launch of the full version of our app. This is because those holders will have the most to gain because half of the transaction fees will be sent to the holders in a distribution equal to the percentage of the $HEDGE token they hold. The trading app will allow traders to "HEDGE" their trades by bundling up to 5 tokens into one buy/sell transaction. They may set what percentage of their bundles position is from each coin. After their "HEDGED" position is created they will then be able to see their PNL for the bundle, see their PNL from each individual coinin the bundle, close the entire position when they wish, or even partially close the bundled position by selling one token at a time out of the bundle. The app will require the token to be used to pay a fee due for making transactions on the app.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HEDGE (HEDGE) How much is HEDGE (HEDGE) worth today? The live HEDGE price in USD is 0.0003978 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HEDGE to USD price? $ 0.0003978 . Check out The current price of HEDGE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of HEDGE? The market cap for HEDGE is $ 395.69K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HEDGE? The circulating supply of HEDGE is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HEDGE? HEDGE achieved an ATH price of 0.0005421 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HEDGE? HEDGE saw an ATL price of 0.00014116 USD . What is the trading volume of HEDGE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HEDGE is -- USD . Will HEDGE go higher this year? HEDGE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HEDGE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

