HedgeFi Price (HEDGE)
HedgeFi (HEDGE) is currently trading at 0.00172186 USD with a market cap of $ 1.72M USD. HEDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HEDGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HEDGE price information.
During today, the price change of HedgeFi to USD was $ -0.000105310487223462.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HedgeFi to USD was $ +0.0012698805.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HedgeFi to USD was $ +0.0045662881.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HedgeFi to USD was $ +0.0010111853781803016.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000105310487223462
|-5.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012698805
|+73.75%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0045662881
|+265.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0010111853781803016
|+142.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of HedgeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-5.76%
+18.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Your Gateway to DeFI 4.0! During uncertainty in the market, it's more crucial than ever to have a strategy that can weather volatility. Let us do the trading for you, whilst you and only you, are in control of your funds. HedgeFi harnesses these proven strategies and innovative automation frameworks to create passive income for holders. At its core is HedgeFi’s advanced automated trading algorithm, designed to drive growth and profit in even the most extreme market conditions. With consistent performance regardless of market trends, HedgeFi offers investors a unique opportunity to earn revenue in both bullish and bearish markets
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HedgeFi (HEDGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HEDGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HEDGE to VND
₫45.3107459
|1 HEDGE to AUD
A$0.002668883
|1 HEDGE to GBP
￡0.001291395
|1 HEDGE to EUR
€0.0014980182
|1 HEDGE to USD
$0.00172186
|1 HEDGE to MYR
RM0.0073523422
|1 HEDGE to TRY
₺0.0700108276
|1 HEDGE to JPY
¥0.258279
|1 HEDGE to ARS
ARS$2.3619442364
|1 HEDGE to RUB
₽0.138523637
|1 HEDGE to INR
₹0.1505250012
|1 HEDGE to IDR
Rp28.2272085984
|1 HEDGE to KRW
₩2.4183351514
|1 HEDGE to PHP
₱0.100298345
|1 HEDGE to EGP
￡E.0.0836135216
|1 HEDGE to BRL
R$0.009642416
|1 HEDGE to CAD
C$0.0023761668
|1 HEDGE to BDT
৳0.2103768548
|1 HEDGE to NGN
₦2.6368391854
|1 HEDGE to UAH
₴0.0717843434
|1 HEDGE to VES
Bs0.21178878
|1 HEDGE to CLP
$1.67536978
|1 HEDGE to PKR
Rs0.4881817472
|1 HEDGE to KZT
₸0.9362958122
|1 HEDGE to THB
฿0.0565114452
|1 HEDGE to TWD
NT$0.0515869256
|1 HEDGE to AED
د.إ0.0063192262
|1 HEDGE to CHF
Fr0.0013947066
|1 HEDGE to HKD
HK$0.0134993824
|1 HEDGE to MAD
.د.م0.0157033632
|1 HEDGE to MXN
$0.0324914982
|1 HEDGE to PLN
zł0.0064397564
|1 HEDGE to RON
лв0.0076450584
|1 HEDGE to SEK
kr0.0168397908
|1 HEDGE to BGN
лв0.0029443806
|1 HEDGE to HUF
Ft0.6024615954
|1 HEDGE to CZK
Kč0.03701999
|1 HEDGE to KWD
د.ك0.00052688916
|1 HEDGE to ILS
₪0.0058715426