What is HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR)

Hedgewater is the 1st on-chain Ai investment DAO focused on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We are committed to deploying capital in innovative project and long-term builder on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We leverage AI agents to drive both research and execution, ensuring a transparent and data-driven investment approach. Our fund is supported by a team of industry pioneers, who played a key role in shaping the foundations of DeFi, as well as experience investors in liquid markets. We are strategically aligned with Hyperliquid's position as an emerging leader in community-driven blockchains and a compelling successor to Binance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $HWTR token's extensive tokenomics now!