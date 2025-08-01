What is Hedgy the hedgehog (HEDGY)

Hedgy the hedgehog is the world's first meme coin that also rescues animals. Hedgy utilises protocol revenue to adopt animals via charitable organisations such as wildlife aid UK. Hedgy leverages the power of v3,3 dex's allowing liquidity provision to generate income for both the protocol and our users. Hedgy is managed by a team of well-known members of the Fantom Chain ecosystem. Hedgy has been designed to allow for easy migration to the new Fantom chain called Sonic.

