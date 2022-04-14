Hedron (HDRN) Tokenomics
Hedron (HDRN) Information
What is Hedron?
Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.
How do i get HDRN? Hedron analyzes a HEX stake and allows the staker to mint or borrow HDRN based on the amount of shares allocated to their stakes. If a staker emergency unstakes or otherwise ends their stake before minting their HDRN, they will no longer be able to mint HDRN against those stakes. Instanced (HSI) HEX stakes with active HDRN advances cannot End Stake until the advance is paid in full (Good Accounting can still be used).The maximum amount of mintable or borrowable days is equal to the full term of the stake.
How does HDRN supply relate to the HEX share price? HDRN is an inflationary token. Because the HEX share price only increases over time, HEX stakes will continually have less shares allocated to them. The net effect of this is that as the HEX share price increases, the amount of mintable HDRN will decrease. This is a similar in effect to how ""minable"" cryptocurrencies increase difficulty over time.
Hedron (HDRN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hedron (HDRN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hedron (HDRN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hedron (HDRN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HDRN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HDRN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.