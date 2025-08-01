HEFE Price (HEFE)
HEFE (HEFE) is currently trading at 0.00112017 USD with a market cap of $ 721.13K USD. HEFE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HEFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HEFE price information.
During today, the price change of HEFE to USD was $ -0.000103324470391642.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HEFE to USD was $ +0.0013666692.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HEFE to USD was $ +0.0112155742.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HEFE to USD was $ +0.00103771751087655301.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000103324470391642
|-8.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013666692
|+122.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0112155742
|+1,001.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00103771751087655301
|+1,258.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of HEFE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-8.44%
-4.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$HEFE is a community-driven, tokenized brand on the Avalanche blockchain that blends the viral appeal of memecoins with real-world utility, financial innovation, and long-term vision. Represented by the iconic walrus, $HEFE goes beyond memes—focusing on sustainability, ecosystem integration, DeFi incentives, and creating lasting value for holders. It’s not just a token—it’s a movement with purpose, culture, and a rapidly growing community committed to reshaping what memecoins can truly represent in Web3.
Understanding the tokenomics of HEFE (HEFE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HEFE token's extensive tokenomics now!
