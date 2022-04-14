heheh (HEHEH) Tokenomics
heheh (HEHEH) Information
HeHeHe Token is a decentralized cryptocurrency that aims to bring joy and laughter to the world of finance. With its playful name and unique tokenomics, HeHeHe Token is designed to foster a positive and engaging community.
Meme-Inspired: HeHeHe Token embraces the lighthearted and humorous nature of internet memes, creating a fun and relatable experience for its holders. Community-Driven: The HeHeHe Token community is at the heart of the project, with active participation and decision-making encouraged. Deflationary Tokenomics: A portion of every transaction is burned, gradually reducing the supply of HeHeHe Tokens and increasing their value over time. Rewarding Holders: HeHeHe Token holders are rewarded with passive income through staking and reflections, encouraging long-term investment.
heheh (HEHEH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for heheh (HEHEH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
heheh (HEHEH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of heheh (HEHEH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HEHEH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HEHEH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HEHEH's tokenomics, explore HEHEH token's live price!
HEHEH Price Prediction
Want to know where HEHEH might be heading? Our HEHEH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.