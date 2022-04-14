Helal Para Coin (HPC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Helal Para Coin (HPC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Helal Para Coin (HPC) Information

Welcome to Helal Para Coin (HPC), a revolutionary digital currency designed to provide secure, transparent, and ethical financial transactions for everyone. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, HPC stands at the forefront of digital innovation, leveraging the power of the Solana blockchain to offer a decentralized, inclusive, and highly efficient financial solution.

Helal Para Coin (HPC) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed for fast, secure, and low-cost digital transactions. It provides a decentralized and ethical financial ecosystem, enabling users to send, receive, invest, and stake tokens with near-instant settlement and minimal fees. HPC leverages Solana’s high-speed, scalable, and environmentally friendly infrastructure, making it an ideal solution for global payments, e-commerce, DeFi, and NFT marketplaces.

Helal Para (HPC) is a cryptocurrency designed to comply with ethical financial principles. It aims to provide a helal principle on digital asset for transactions, investments, and savings. The project likely emphasizes ethical finance, avoiding interest, gambling, and uncertainty in its ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://www.helalparacoin.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.helalparacoin.com/images/document/14285970/helalparacon1.pdf

Helal Para Coin (HPC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Helal Para Coin (HPC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 135.81K
Total Supply:
$ 999.87M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.87M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 135.81K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00681725
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00013583
Helal Para Coin (HPC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Helal Para Coin (HPC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HPC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HPC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HPC's tokenomics, explore HPC token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.