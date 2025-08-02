Helder Price (HLDR)
Helder (HLDR) is currently trading at 0.00000888 USD with a market cap of $ 3.96K USD. HLDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HLDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HLDR price information.
During today, the price change of Helder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Helder to USD was $ -0.0000088792.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Helder to USD was $ -0.0000088789.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Helder to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000088792
|-99.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000088789
|-99.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Helder: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.87%
-99.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Helder is a next-generation staking and compounding protocol designed to provide secure, sustainable, and automated passive income. Unlike traditional DeFi staking platforms that rely on unsustainable high APYs, Helder ensures long-term profitability through a fixed APY model, automated reward distribution, and a deflationary token mechanism. Built with anti-rug-pull protections, fully verified & audited smart contracts, and a doxxed team. helder prioritizes investor security and transparency. The ecosystem extends beyond staking, incorporating multi-chain expansion, and SaaS products to drive real-world utility. With hYBRID staking, compounding rewards every second, and instant withdrawals at Live market prices. helder redefines how investors generate wealth in DeFi.
