Helium IOT Price (IOT)
Helium IOT (IOT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 10.53M USD. IOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Helium IOT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Helium IOT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Helium IOT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Helium IOT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+37.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Helium IOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-7.22%
-10.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The Helium Network is a decentralized, blockchain-based wireless infrastructure project that allows individuals and organizations to deploy and operate wireless networks through token incentivisation. It leverages the Solana Blockchain for its foundation. The primary token powering the network is HNT, while IOT and MOBILE tokens are used to facilitate the LoRaWAN and 5G networks, respectively. What makes your project unique? Decentralized Infrastructure: The Helium Network allows for the creation and maintenance of a distributed wireless network by incentivizing participants to contribute resources and share the benefits. Scalable and Secure: The network leverages the Solana Blockchain, which is known for its high scalability, low latency, and robust security. Multi-Use Case Support: The Helium Network supports various use cases, including IoT devices through the LoRaWAN network and high-speed mobile connectivity via the 5G network. Incentivized Participation: The Helium Network employs a token-based system to reward participants and encourage network growth. Proof-of-Coverage (PoC): A unique consensus algorithm employed by the LoRaWAN and 5G subnetworks, which rewards participants for verifying wireless network coverage. What’s next for your project? Today, the Helium Network is a rapidly growing decentralized wireless infrastructure with a global footprint. It continues to attract new users, developers, and organizations, paving the way for innovative applications and services. As the network expands, it aims to revolutionize the wireless communication landscape and further democratize access to connectivity What can your token be used for? The IOT token is the Governance token of the LoraWAN IOT Subnetworks, mined by IOT Hotspots through both data transfer proceeds as well as Proof of Coverage.
Understanding the tokenomics of Helium IOT (IOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IOT token's extensive tokenomics now!
