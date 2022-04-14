Herbalist (HERB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Herbalist (HERB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Herbalist (HERB) Information

We protect Rare Herb Farmers using Blockchain technology and make Rare Herbs accessible to everyone by creating a Farmer to Consumer Marketplace.

Herbalist Token Project is going to solve expensive rare herbs problem by building a blockchain integrated marketplace that will bring the farmers and the buyers together. In our platform, any farmer is going to be able list their products and find buyers around the globe easily and quickly.

• eliminate the intermediaries, • cut the unnecessary costs, • increase the profit of the growers, • decrease the price of the product for the customers and • make the rare herbs more accessible to everyone.

Herbalist Token Project offers a new platform to cut the costs and give farmers an opportunity to sell their products directly to the consumers.

http://www.herbalisttoken.com

Herbalist (HERB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Herbalist (HERB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 556.32
Total Supply:
$ 9.50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.56B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 950.83
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Herbalist (HERB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Herbalist (HERB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HERB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HERB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

