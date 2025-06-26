Hermes AI Investment Fund Price (HERMES)
The live price of Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 163.65K USD. HERMES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hermes AI Investment Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hermes AI Investment Fund price change within the day is -1.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 897.68B USD
During today, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hermes AI Investment Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-1.47%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION INTRODUCTION A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction. THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes: Technical Momentum & Structure Insider & Institutional Activity Sentiment Intelligence Volume Dynamics Options Flow Analysis Analyst Consensus Fundamental Strength Risk & Macro Context Earnings Quality Market Leadership & Sector Flow These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format. HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders. PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked. No new coins can be minted. Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured. A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.
