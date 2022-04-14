HERMES (HERMES) Tokenomics
Hermes is an AI agent powered by Bittensor, designed to transform decentralized weather intelligence into actionable commodity trade signals. Built on Subnet 18 (“Zeus”), Hermes processes high-frequency forecasts of temperature, precipitation, and wind, then translates them into market-ready insights. The agent’s primary function is to anticipate volatility in weather-sensitive commodities such as corn, wheat, cocoa, coffee, sugar, natural gas, and electricity.
Rather than presenting raw data, Hermes delivers narrative-driven intelligence tailored for traders, DAOs, protocols, and autonomous agents. By bridging decentralized forecasting outputs with trading context, Hermes reduces complexity and provides signal before market consensus forms. This enables participants to act on real-world volatility faster and with greater clarity than through traditional forecasting systems.
HERMES (HERMES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HERMES (HERMES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HERMES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HERMES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
