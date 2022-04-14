Hermetica USDh (USDH) Tokenomics
USDh is the first Bitcoin-backed, yield-bearing stablecoin on Bitcoin L1 and L2s.
USDh consists of BTC coupled with a short perpetual futures position to create a synthetic dollar that is completely outside the fiat banking system.
The short perpetual futures position generates up to 25% APY from funding rate payments which are passed on to users that stake USDh.
Hermetica’s mission is to enable global financial freedom.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
