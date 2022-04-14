Hestia (HESTIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hestia (HESTIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hestia (HESTIA) Information HESTIA is a deflationary token on Base Chain that builds upon CIRCLE's foundation through its innovative Chaos Engine. It creates scarcity by burning tokens while building USDC reserves, which are strategically deployed to support price floors and generate trading volume. The project uniquely combines automated liquidity management, AI-ready infrastructure, and ecosystem integration with CIRCLE, aiming for a sustainable deflationary model. Key features include daily automated burns via Hestia's Rage function, a configurable smart contract for future AI governance, and a synergistic relationship with CIRCLE's ecosystem through fee sharing and liquidity support. Official Website: https://ultraroundmoney.com/hestia Whitepaper: https://ultraroundmoney.com/hestia/whitepaper.pdf Buy HESTIA Now!

Hestia (HESTIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hestia (HESTIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 893.82K $ 893.82K $ 893.82K Total Supply: $ 574.54K $ 574.54K $ 574.54K Circulating Supply: $ 574.54K $ 574.54K $ 574.54K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 893.82K $ 893.82K $ 893.82K All-Time High: $ 2.74 $ 2.74 $ 2.74 All-Time Low: $ 0.668389 $ 0.668389 $ 0.668389 Current Price: $ 1.56 $ 1.56 $ 1.56 Learn more about Hestia (HESTIA) price

Hestia (HESTIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hestia (HESTIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HESTIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HESTIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HESTIA's tokenomics, explore HESTIA token's live price!

HESTIA Price Prediction Want to know where HESTIA might be heading? Our HESTIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HESTIA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!