HEX Dollar Coin (HEXDC) Information HEXDC: HEX Dollar Coin is the stablecoin that may be issued from a user's collateralized debt position and freely transferred/traded to any wallet address. Intended to maintain parity with the US dollar, and can always be redeemed directly with the system. 1 HEXDC is always exchangeable for $1 USD value of HEX. Official Website: https://powercity.io Whitepaper: https://docs.powercity.io/flex-protocol Buy HEXDC Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 297.52K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 300.30K
All-Time High: $ 1.13
All-Time Low: $ 0.832146
Current Price: $ 1.009

HEX Dollar Coin (HEXDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HEX Dollar Coin (HEXDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HEXDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HEXDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HEXDC's tokenomics, explore HEXDC token's live price!

