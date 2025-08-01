What is Hexly ($HEX)

Hexly is an AI-powered Web3 firewall designed to protect crypto wallets from hidden drainers, malicious approvals, fake airdrops, and phishing attacks. Built for traders and investors, Hexly scans wallet activity in real time, assigns a unique HexScore™ (0–100) to assess risk, and offers actionable recommendations to secure assets—such as revoking unsafe permissions, improving privacy settings, and blocking spam. The platform uses behavioral analysis, contract scanning, and AI-driven threat detection to flag suspicious dApps, gas spikes, metadata leaks, and drainer patterns—before users sign risky transactions. Its intuitive dashboard shows wallet health, connected apps, tokens, recent actions, and exportable PDF reports for monitoring or compliance. Hexly’s utility extends beyond protection: it empowers users to trade confidently in Web3 with predictive alerts, risk scoring, and one-click fixes. The native token, $HEX, unlocks advanced features like multi-chain scanning, continuous monitoring, and premium reports. A 5% transaction fee on $HEX supports infrastructure, AI model training, and platform growth. Hexly is more than a security tool—it’s a real-time AI guardian built to keep your wallet safe in the fast-moving, high-risk world of crypto trading.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hexly ($HEX) Resource Official Website

Hexly ($HEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hexly ($HEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $HEX token's extensive tokenomics now!