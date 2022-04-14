Hexly ($HEX) Tokenomics
Hexly ($HEX) Information
Hexly is an AI-powered Web3 firewall designed to protect crypto wallets from hidden drainers, malicious approvals, fake airdrops, and phishing attacks. Built for traders and investors, Hexly scans wallet activity in real time, assigns a unique HexScore™ (0–100) to assess risk, and offers actionable recommendations to secure assets—such as revoking unsafe permissions, improving privacy settings, and blocking spam.
The platform uses behavioral analysis, contract scanning, and AI-driven threat detection to flag suspicious dApps, gas spikes, metadata leaks, and drainer patterns—before users sign risky transactions. Its intuitive dashboard shows wallet health, connected apps, tokens, recent actions, and exportable PDF reports for monitoring or compliance.
Hexly’s utility extends beyond protection: it empowers users to trade confidently in Web3 with predictive alerts, risk scoring, and one-click fixes. The native token, $HEX, unlocks advanced features like multi-chain scanning, continuous monitoring, and premium reports. A 5% transaction fee on $HEX supports infrastructure, AI model training, and platform growth.
Hexly is more than a security tool—it’s a real-time AI guardian built to keep your wallet safe in the fast-moving, high-risk world of crypto trading.
Hexly ($HEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hexly ($HEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hexly ($HEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hexly ($HEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $HEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $HEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.