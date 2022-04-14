Hipo Governance Token (HPO) Tokenomics

Hipo Governance Token (HPO) Information

Hipo is an innovative open-source liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain. With Hipo, users can stake their native Toncoins (TON) and receive Hipo Staked TON (hTON) tokens in return.

These hTON tokens represent your staked TON and offer liquidity flexibility, allowing you to use them in various DeFi protocols while still earning staking rewards.

We're submitting to list our governance token now, HPO.

https://hipo.finance/

Market Cap:
$ 8.04M
Total Supply:
$ 996.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 796.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 10.06M
All-Time High:
$ 0.04170969
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00471671
Current Price:
$ 0.01010694
Hipo Governance Token (HPO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hipo Governance Token (HPO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HPO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HPO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.