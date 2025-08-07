What is HireVibes (VIBES)

HireVibes is a Web3 jobs platform and talent infrastructure provider for communities. Using a tokenized referral engine now living on the Stacks blockchain, a Bitcoin side-chain, our users (including HireVibes DAO and transparent charities) have earned $100K+ in crypto rewards from hires generated on the platform to date. With that, HireVibes light clients are used to power job boards and talent databases for communities by aggregating and matching talent with tasks in real-time, optimising their entire ecosystem’s productivity - check out the Stacks job board to see our software in action (https://www.stacks.co/jobs). An on-chain gig economy, NFTCV’s, HireVibes DAO activation and Lightning Network integration are all key milestones on HireVibes near term roadmap.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HireVibes (VIBES) Resource Official Website

HireVibes (VIBES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HireVibes (VIBES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIBES token's extensive tokenomics now!