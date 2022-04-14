HitChain (HIT) Information

HitChain is a decentralized and collaborative community built to value developers’ works with a transparent credit system using blockchain technology. It is a community of the developers, by the developers, for the developers. HitChain provides a platform for developers to automatically redeem the value of innovation and creativity with compensation (currency value) and privileges (currency right). The self -governed system will guarantee that each member has the responsibility and right to participate in community decisions.

HitChain community and the platform it runs on will embrace autonomy, democracy, transparency and fairness without any third-party intermediaries or centralized supervision. HitChain members will be among the first developers to recognize the full value of their efforts.