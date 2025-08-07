What is Hitmakr (HMKR)

Hitmakr is a groundbreaking web3 audio platform token developed on ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the music industry by prioritizing artists' rights, transparency, and fair compensation. Our mission is to empower musicians and content creators, allowing them to take control of their work, maximize revenue, and build a sustainable career in the digital age. Hitmakr is focused on generating value through gating, ownership and licensing. We aim to create a place where creators can generate value through creating audio that their communities can truly own and use.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hitmakr (HMKR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Hitmakr (HMKR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hitmakr (HMKR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HMKR token's extensive tokenomics now!